The Journal of Textile and Apparel Technology and Management has been created to serve the professional needs of textile educators and researchers worldwide. Faculty of the Department of Textile and Apparel Technology and Management have recognized the need for an online professional Journal serving the discipline of Textile Technology and Management thus permitting the discussion of research areas that today are dispersed in several types of publications.
The TATM Department prepares some 650+ undergraduates and over 50 postgraduates for careers in the textile complex and therefore represents the largest textile and apparel department in the USA. The department is staffed with 21 full time faculty as well as several Visiting Scholars, Post-docs and Research Specialists.
The TATM department specializes in textiles and apparel with specialization in areas of international textile management and marketing, fashion design and sourcing, and textile design and CAD. To enhance scholarly research and transfer new knowledge to the textile and apparel complex, the Department has established Centers and Consortia to focus on specific research areas.
Operating Editorial Board
Nancy Cassill
Tushar Ghosh
Helmut Hergeth
George Hodge
Richard Kotek
Trevor Little
Stephen Michielsen
Marguerite Moore
William Oxenham
Nancy Powell
Abdel-Fattah Seyam
Yingjiao Xu
University Program Associate
JTATM Technical Editor
International Editorial Board
Margaret Bruce
Dr. Didimo Dewar
Dr. Lawrence T. Drzal
Dr. Simon C. Harlock
Dr. Nigel Johnson
Dr. Eun Ae Kim
Dr. V. K. Kothari
Dr. Bulent Ozipek
Dr. Marc Renner
Gary F. Simmons
Sid Smith
Dr. XiaoMing Tao
J. Berrye Worsham III
ISSN: 1533-0915